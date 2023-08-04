Producer:  Priyanka Das Editor: Sujata Singh

Get Horoscope Predictions from Kundli GPT 

It is the age of advanced technology and artificial intelligence.

 The field of astrology also has the potential to take astrological readings and astronomy to a whole new level with the help of Kundli GPT AI.

The Kundli GPT is an AI-based chatbot designed to provide you with personalised astrological readings and answers to your questions based on your kundli.

The Kundli GPT AI website reads: “If you’re curious about your career and professional life, our chatbot can provide insights into potential opportunities and challenges based on the planetary positions in your Kundli.”

“If you’re wondering about your marriage and family life, our chatbot can offer predictions and advice on how to navigate potential obstacles or enhance positive influences,” it continues.

According to the company, the chatbot can identify negative influences in your kundli and suggest remedies.

It can also provide insights into potential health issues and financial advice based on your planetary positions, using advanced AI technology for accurate answers.

The company also claims that Kundli GPT is an experimental tool and is not intended to be used for any commercial purpose. 

To use Kundli GPT AI, visit the website and select your language. Enter your name and birth date, and allow location access for better predictions. Click “Submit” to get personalised astrological readings.