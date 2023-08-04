Get Horoscope Predictions from Kundli GPT 

Producer: Priyanka Das Editor: Sujata Singh
The Kundli GPT AI website reads: “If you’re curious about your career and professional life, our chatbot can provide insights into potential opportunities and challenges based on the planetary positions in your Kundli.”
“If you’re wondering about your marriage and family life, our chatbot can offer predictions and advice on how to navigate potential obstacles or enhance positive influences,” it continues.
To use Kundli GPT AI, visit the website and select your language. Enter your name and birth date, and allow location access for better predictions. Click “Submit” to get personalised astrological readings.