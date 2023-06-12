How To Get Verified
Blue Tick On Facebook
And Instagram
Go to the user profile on
Facebook or Instagram
and visit the settings.
Select Accounts Center
and then the Meta
Verified option.
Now, select a payment
method of your choice
and make the monthly
payment.
+ + +
+ + +
Next, upload a selfie video
along with a government-
issued photo ID.
Your account should
have a profile photo, bio,
and at least one post in
the feed.
It should be actively used
when submitting the
verification request.
It is necessary to
demonstrate a history
of prior postings on
the account.
Once the ID matches the
user profile and the account
is verified, you can't change
the username.
Minimum age for the Meta
Verified subscription is at
least 18 years or older.
