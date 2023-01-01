Google introduced the ‘Help Me Write’ feature at Google I/O 2023.
Initially, it was only available on desktop for Google Workspace Labs users.
It is now rolling out to Gmail for Android and iOS for Workspace Labs testers.
The Help Me Write feature
uses PaLM 2 LLM to assist
in writing.
Users can submit
prompts and refine the
generated text.
The ‘Help Me Write’ button will show up in the Gmail app bottom-right.
After typing a prompt, users can hit the ‘Create’ button to generate text.
Wider rollout of the feature is expected soon.
Interested users can sign up for Google Workspace Labs to start using it.