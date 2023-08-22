Producer: Priyanka Das
Gmail Translate Feature
Is Now Available On Android And iOS
Gmail has offered the ability to translate emails on web browsers for a while now.
It has now announced that Gmail translation service will be available on mobile devices.
To use this feature, just click “Translate” on the banner that pops up.
Then choose the language you want to translate the email into.
You can also choose to always translate or never translate specific languages.
The rollout has already started for both iOS and Android.
However, it could take up to 15 days for the feature to become visible.
The Android update initiated its rollout on August 8 and the iOS update began on August 21.
The update will be offered to all Workspace customers and all personal accounts.
