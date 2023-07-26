Producer: S. Aadeetya
Google
Bids Adieu to
Android KitKat
Google is officially ending support for Android KitKat version from next month.
The company has informed that the A
ndro
id version will no longer get Play Services updates.
Android KitKat
was introduced 2013 which was 10 years back and now less than 1 percent of active devices run this version.
Google feels it is the right time to end support for the fla
vour allowing it to focus on the newer versions.
Ending support for Play Services is the final nail in the co
ffin for Android KitKat version.
Android 13 is the main focus for Google currently with work on Android 14 moving at a brisk pace.
The public beta version of Android 14 is already out and the public release is expected along with the Pixel 8 series launch.
Android KitKat got new features like Wireless printing, NFC
for phones back in 2013.
It was also the time when Google launched Android flavours with dessert names.