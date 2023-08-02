Producer: Priyanka Das
Google Could Create A
‘Supercharged Assistant’
With Generative AI
Google Assistant is an integral feature of Android phones that makes them more useful.
An internal email seen by Axios suggests Google could bring generative AI to Google Assistant.
Google aims to create a “supercharged Assistant” with features similar to Bard and ChatGPT.
The development has reportedly begun for the mobile version of the new Google Assistant.
Due to this shift, Google is reorganizing various teams and making organizational changes.
As part of the update,
Google is laying off some employees
.
Google sees “a huge opportunity” in a generative AI-powered Assistant.
Google could integrate its PaLM 2 LLM in Assistant.
Initially, Google Assistant was exclusive to first-generation Pixel and Pixel XL devices.