Producer: Priyanka Das
Editor: Sujata Singh
Google Could Use
Garmin’s Satellite Tech
Google could use Garmin’s expertise in satellite tech for Android phones.
The company is likely to follow in Apple’s footsteps by adopting this technology.
Android 14 is already rumoured to support the feature and going with Garmin pushes the case for it.
The rumours of Google partnering with Garmin have been spotted in the code strings of the Google Messages app.
The developer named Neil Rahmouni has pointed out that Messages app could offer emergency calls feature.
Apple launched the iPhone 14 with satellite tech support by partnering with Globalstar.
Samsung is also working on the tech for its Galaxy S series devices, and should be compatible with Android 14.
Satellite tech
has already showed its worth by helping people stuck in emergency.
Apple announced that its satellite tech will be available to iPhone 14 buyers for 2 years without any cost.
NEXT: Check Your Grammar on Google Search