Google Meet video calls are
now upgrading to 1080p or
HD quality for users.
The support 1080p
Google Meet video calls is
not turned on by default.
Google says that you need
a laptop/PC with a 1080p
camera to use the feature.
Google Meet will inform
you about the support
through a pop-up box
when taking a video call.
The feature will be available
via a new update which is
rolling out to users in the
coming days.
Microsoft Teams and Zoom also do not offer 1080p video calls by default.
The new Google Meet
feature will not be
available for all users.
Only the Google One
subscribers with 2TB or more
cloud storage get the support.
Google feels that businesses
need high-quality video
calls for their meetings
with clients.
+ + +
+
+
+
Liked What You Saw?
View More
More