Google Will Support PC Mode For Pixel Phones
Google's next Pixel phone is likely to support PC mode.
The company could offer a feature similar to Samsung's DeX mode for its phones.
The feature will work through the USB C port which could offer display out support.
Samsung's support for PC mode allows you to convert the phone into a PC.
Phones launching these days are powerful enough to support this capability.
Google uses Tensor chip which is based on Samsung's Exynos SoC and the G3 could get the support.
Pixel 8 and 8 Pro models could be the first to get the hardware support.
But older Pixel phones can also be expected to have this feature in the near future.
Google will also have to tweak Android on Pixel phones to make it work on the bigger screens.
