Google Pixel 7a Could Be Using Different Tensor G2 Chip
Google Pixel 7a launched in the market last month with India also on the list.
The phone is said to be powered by the same Tensor G2 chip like the Pixel 7 series.
But a new report suggests Google could have used a different version of the G2 chip.
The casing of the Tensor G2 on the Pixel 7a has cheaper materials which helps with the lower cost.
The tipster also claims these materials can result in more heating impact on the phone.
Pixel phones are not known for their battery life and extra heating takes a toll.
Pixel 7a has a lot of new
features, including a
90Hz display and
wireless charging.
Google could have changed the materials for the chip to offset the cost of the phone.
Pixel 7a is priced at Rs 43,999 in the Indian market but has more features than Pixel 6a.
