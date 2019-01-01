Google I/O 2023 starts
on May 10 and we
expect the Pixel 7a to
be part of the lineup.
Google could reveal the price of the Pixel 7a in India 24 hours later.
The official teaser comes
a few days after multiple
leaks confirmed the specs
and the design of Pixel 7a.
+ + +
The design looks similar to
the regular Pixel 7 model
and is also expected to get
the Tensor G2 chipset.
Pixel 7a is also unlikely to come with a charging adapter in the box, like the premium Pixel 7 series.
The first-ever Pixel a phone
was unveiled at the Google
I/O 2019 keynote and the
Pixel 7a could be announced
later this month.
Google is also rumoured
to bring the Pixel Fold
and Pixel tablet to the
keynote this month.
Flipkart is going to be
Google's online partner to
sell the Pixel 7a model in
India once again.
