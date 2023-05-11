Google Pixel 7a
Smartphone Launched
In India:
Price &
Availability
Google has launched
its new Pixel 7a
smartphone in India.
Pixel 7a will be available
on Flipkart from May 11
onwards.
Google Pixel 7a will be
available at Rs 39,999
in India.
Google Pixel 7a features
a 90Hz 6.1-inch
OLED panel.
The phone weighs around
193 grams and comes
with an IP67 rating.
Pixel 7a is powered by
the Tensor G2 chipset.
It has two cameras at the
back - 64MP main sensor
and a 13MP ultrawide
sensor.
The phone packs a 4385mAh
battery that supports 30W
fast charging.
Google is offering the
phone with the stock
Android 13 version out
of the box.
