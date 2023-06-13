Google Could Offer Powerful Hardware On The Pixel 8
Google could finally give us a powerful Pixel phone later this year.
Google's Tensor G3 chip is expected to get massive upgrades to boost performance.
Pixel phones with the Tensor chip have delivered average battery life and heating issues.
But that could change on the Pixel 8 series this year with the new 4nm Tensor G3 chip.
Leaked specs suggest it will have a nine-core CPU and a ten-core GPU.
Google will be hoping the new Tensor chip can rival the flagships in the market.
Having a custom chip enables Google to tune the software to its liking with AI features.
The Pixel lineup belongs in the flagship territory but let down by the hardware for years.
We are hopeful that the Pixel 8 and 8 Pro could finally be an equal match for Apple and Samsung.
