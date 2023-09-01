Google Pixel 8 Launch Date Announced

Producer: Priyanka Das Editor: Aparna Singh
Google will unveil the new Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro phones on October 4.
It is likely that Google will also bring the new Pixel Watch 2 and new Buds Pro to the event.
Google’s Pixel event will be taking place in New York City.
You can also watch the event via Google’s YouTube page on Tuesday from 7:30 PM IST.
It is possible that Google could announce the availability of Pixel Fold in more markets.
The Pixel 8 series launch will also give us rollout details for Android 14.
Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro should be launching in India around the same time.
Pixel 8 series could use the Tensor G3 chipset and new camera features.