Google Wants Ads On Its AI Search Results
Google showcased its AI plans at the I/O 2023 earlier this month.
+ + +
Now the company is ready to start the second phase of its mission AI.
Reports suggest Google is testing ads in the AI search results.
Ads will help Google have more avenues for digital ad revenue, now thanks to AI.
AI search results will
offer enhanced information and enriched content for the user.
Other companies are also looking to monetise their AI-centric businesses.
ChatGPT has a Plus version that offers improved features for users.
Microsoft also is planning for a paid version of its AI products later this year.
Google is bringing AI into Search, Photos, Docs and more as announced at the I/O 2023 keynote.
