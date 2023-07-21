Google’s New AI Tool Will Write News Articles For Journalists
Producer: Shaurya Sharma
Editor: Aparna Singh
Google is developing ‘Genesis,’ an AI tool to help news publishers write news.
Genesis can consume information about recent events and generate news stories.
Google says Genesis can be used as an “assistant” for journalists by automating tasks.
Genesis is said to have the ability to not make generic stories.
Some news executives have described Genesis as ‘unsettling’.
Google has said that Genesis is not intended to replace journalists, but aid them.
News organizations, like the Associated Press, already use AI to write news reports.
It will be interesting to see how Google differentiates Genesis from its other AI tools.
The debate about AI replacing human jobs still rages on.