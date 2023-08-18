Producer: Priyanka Das
Editor: Manuj Yadav
Govt Testing
Emergency
Alerts in
India
The Indian govt has been testing emergency alerts for people in the country.
The disaster authority has been testing these
alerts that have popped up on people’s phone.
These people got a flash message with a loud sound which created concern among them.
The content on the message clearly states that it is a sample testing message.
It says people don’t need to take any action against th
is message.
Emergency
alerts are used to inform people about any possible natural disaster or any other national issue.
The govt informs people that it will be sending these alerts regularly to make sure the telcos can handle such heavy broadcast.
Many countries have used this alert system to transmit such messages and India is finally going to have the support.
The tests are being done with a limited group of people, which suggests a largescale broadcast will be tested soon.
