Here's How AI Is Helping Instagram With Views On Reels
AI has helped Meta with increased viewership for Reels and time spent on Instagram.
Meta decided to bring Reels on both Facebook and Instagram which has helped its growth.
Mark Zuckerberg claims Reels are shared over 2 billion times every day.
Instagram is using AI to push more content for users and it seems to be working.
More than 20 per cent of content on Instagram feeds are recommended by AI.
Reels has benefited from the backlash faced by TikTok in many markets.
TikTok has been banned in countries like India, where Reels has become a popular tool among creators.
Reels now also offers new metrics like total watch time and average watch time.
AI is taking centrestage in the content ecosystem and Instagram is using for its benefit.
