How Much Do ChatGPT Trainers Earn?

These workers are vital for the growth and smartness of ChatGPT but are not paid well.
The company is only paying $15 per hour to these US-based contractors.
These details were shared by Alexej Savreux, who is one of the contract workers with OpenAI.
He says their work involves grunt and claims without their efforts there would be no ChatGPT today.
He and other contract workers train the AI chatbot and help it analyse data.
OpenAI has over 1000 remote contractors from the US, Eastern Europe and Latin America.
ChatGPT has grown quickly to become the go-to AI chatbot for consumers and businesses.