Zomato has launched its own UPI service in partnership with ICICI Bank.
Zomato UPI allows users to make direct payments to merchants and individuals.
To activate Zomato UPI, open the Zomato app on your device.
Click on the profile section of your Zomato account.
Scroll down until you find the Zomato UPI option.
Tap on "Activate Zomato UPI" and set your desired Zomato UPI ID.
Select your mobile number when prompted.
Link your bank account to enable seamless payments through the Zomato app.
Now, you can make payments to merchants and individuals.
