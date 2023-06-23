How To Add Music To Instagram Notes: A Quick Guide
Instagram users can now add up to 30 seconds of music to their notes.
Previously, users were limited to sharing only text and emojis as notes.
You can access this feature on both Android and iOS devices.
To use it, open the Instagram app and go to your messages.
Tap the + icon on your profile picture above your messages.
Tap the music icon and find the song you want to add.
Once you have found a song you like to add, tap on it to preview the song.
Now, press the checkmark icon in the corner to confirm.
Write your note and
tap Share. The music will play when someone views your note.
