How To Change Mobile Number On Aadhar Card?
The Aadhaar card, issued by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), is an essential document that serves as proof of identity for many purposes.
Visit the UIDAI website and look for the option “Locate Enrollment Centre”” and click on it. This will help you find the nearest Aadhaar enrollment centre where you can update your mobile number.
Visit the nearest Aadhaar enrollment centre that you have identified. When you arrive at the centre, approach the Aadhaar Help Executive stationed there.
You have to fill up a form to update your mobile number. Fill out the form carefully and double-check the information you have filled in to avoid any mistakes.
Once you have completed the form, submit it to the
Aadhaar Help Executive
. They will review the form for accuracy.
You have to pay a fee of Rs 50. The Aadhaar Help Executive will inform you about the fee payment process.
After the fee payment, the Aadhaar Help Executive will provide you with an Update Request Number (URN) slip. This URN is essential for tracking the status of your mobile number update request.
To monitor the progress of your mobile number modification, visit the official UIDAI website at myaadhaar.uidai.gov.in.
After submitting your mobile number update request, UIDAI will incorporate the updated mobile number into its database. It typically takes up to 90 days.