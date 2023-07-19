Producer: Bharat Upadhyay
How To Chat On WhatsApp Without Saving Phone Numbers
WhatsApp has introduced the ability to chat with unknown phone numbers.
The feature is now available on both Android and iOS.
Open WhatsApp on your Android or iOS smartphone.
Search for a phone number by opening your contact lists.
If you use WhatsApp for iOS, tap the button “start new chat” in the chat list.
Next, enter the unknown phone number within the search bar.
WhatsApp will now start looking for the number outside your contact list.
After the search, the number will appear on your screen, and you can start chatting.
Also, you no longer have to save the number in your contact list.