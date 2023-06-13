How To File
Complaint With
IRCTC
Indian railways are
considered as one of
the fastest and cheapest
means of transport.
If you are someone who had a
bad experience on your last
train journey and wants to
register a complaint, here
are the handy tips.
The website will ask for the
complainant’s phone
number for verification.
Enter the received OTP in the
column and click on submit.
Now, the
page will
ask to enter
the PNR
number.
Choose the complaint
type and upload the
complaint-related photos
or videos, if have any.
Write a small
description of
the complaint.
+ + +
+
+
+
Once you are done,
click on the submit
button.
After raising a
complaint, the
passenger will receive a
code on the registered
mobile number, which
will allow them to trace
the complaint status.
+ +
+ +
Liked What You Saw?
View More
More