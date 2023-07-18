Producer: Bharat Upadhyay
Editor: Manuj Yadav
How To Set Up AFib History On iPhone, Apple Watch
AFib History is available in India for Apple Watch users on watchOS 9.
This feature is available for Apple Watch Series 4 and later.
For set up, update iPhone to the latest iOS and Apple Watch to the latest watchOS.
On iPhone, open the Health app. Tap Browse, then tap Heart. Tap AFib History.
Now, tap Set Up, then tap Get Started.
Next, enter the Date of Birth.
Select Yes to indicate that you have been diagnosed with AFib by a doctor.
Then tap Continue to learn more about AFib History, the results, and life factors.
Tap Done. You can view their history in greater detail in the Health app.