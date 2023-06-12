How To Upload WhatsApp Voice Status: A Quick Guide
To upload voice as WhatsApp status, open the app on your Android device.
Navigate to the "Status" tab, which is typically located at the centre of the screen.
Look for the pencil icon
on the page.
Tap on the pencil icon to proceed and a new window will appear.
Locate and tap the microphone icon located at the bottom right corner to start recording your voice note.
Hold the microphone icon
to record your voice note.
If you decide to cancel the recording, simply slide the microphone icon to the left.
Once you have finished recording,
you can preview the voice note by
tapping the play button.
When it is ready, tap the send button located at the bottom right corner of the screen.