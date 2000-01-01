+ + +
Meta has released its new
social media platform
Threads.
It is built for sharing text
updates and joining public
conversations.
In Threads, users can share
short posts or updates up
to 500 characters.
They can include links,
photos, or videos up to
5 minutes in length.
Threads users can follow and
connect with the people they
follow on Instagram.
Threads app is free to use
and available to download
on iOS and Android.
Once downloaded, open
the app and click on
“Log in with Instagram.”
If you have Instagram
installed, Threads will log
you in automatically.
Once you’re logged in,
you’ll be able to start
sending messages to
your close friends.
