India Restricts Imports Of Laptops
The Indian government has issued a notice which restricts importing of laptops and PCs.
The new rule comes into effect this week as the country looks to push local manufacturing.
The new rule also explains that imports will be allowed against a valid license.
Brands like Apple, HP, Asus and more ship their fully-built PCs from other countries.
The Indian govt is pushing for these brands to make in India.
Restricting imports will delay launch of latest models, forcing consumers to seek grey market products.
Most of the laptop makers import their products from countries like Vietnam and China.
This year’s quarter imports have recorded in billions, something that the country wants to reduce over the next few years.
Brands will have to get the license to import products, which could increase the price of the laptops.