Instagram Ready To Challenge Twitter All Details Instagram is planning to release a text-based app that will compete with Twitter. Reports suggest the platform may debut in June this year. The Facebook-owned app is testing the product with influencers and some creators. Instagram feels that a Twitter-like platform will appeal to many users, including celebrities. Meta is likely to go the decentralised route for the social media app. Twitter has gone through a wide range of changes since Elon Musk took over last year. Musk is keen on building revenue for the platform which has come at the cost of new paid features. Twitter Blue now offers the edit tweet button, blue tick for accounts and more. Instagram will be hoping to have a Reel-like impact with its upcoming platform.