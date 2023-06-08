Instagram
To Have Its Own AI Chatbot Soon
Instagram could soon enter the AI chatbot race with a new feature for users.
Reports state that the platform is testing a feature that allows you to chat with the chatbot.
This Instagram chatbot will be able to answer questions and provide advice.
It could allow users to select from up to 30 personalities.
Meta has built a core AI team in the past few months, working on different projects.
Mark Zuckerberg has talked about generative AI being the main focus at Meta these days.
The Instagram chatbot still does not have a release date.
It is likely to have the chatbot option for mobile users on Instagram.
Instagram is also working on a Twitter-like social platform that could launch in June.
