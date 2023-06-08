Instagram Users In
India Can Now Get A
'Blue Tick'
Indian users can now
access Meta Verified for
Rs 699 on iOS and Android.
Meta Verified is a
subscription service
offered by Meta.
It provides a blue
checkmark and other
benefits for a monthly fee.
Account verification
is done through a
government ID proof,
not based on notability.
Web users will soon have
the option to subscribe
for Rs 599.
The main incentive for
subscribing is the
coveted ‘blue tick.’
Meta offers enhanced
account protection and
proactive monitoring
for impersonators.
Existing verified users
in India can keep their
checkmarks for free.
Meta plans to expand
support to Hindi users
in the coming months.
