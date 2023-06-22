Instagram Users Can
Download Public Reels
Here's How
Instagram is rolling out
the ability to download
Reels shared by public
accounts.
Just tap the Share icon
on a Reel you love and
select Download.
The feature will be rolled
out in the US initially.
Instagram didn't specify
whether there will be
any watermark on the
downloaded Reels.
The downloaded video will
include the user's account
name and the company's
logo.
However, Reels shared
by private accounts can't
be downloaded.
Public accounts can
turn off this feature in
Account Settings.
The new update was
announced by Instagram
head Adam Mosseri.
The update includes
features like Split, Speed
and Replace.
