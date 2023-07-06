Instagram's Twitter
Rival App Confirmed:
All Details
Instagram is bringing its
Twitter rival app on July 6
for mobile users.
The new app called Threads
will look to take advantage
of Twitter's situation in
recent times.
People are being forced to
pay for multiple features on
Twitter, making it harder to
stay on the platform.
Instagram has been eyeing
the vertical and now it
feels Threads is ready to
serve the consumers.
You can get the alert for
Threads by using this
secret short on Instagram.
All you have to do is search
for saymore on the app, and
you will see a red icon on
the top-right.
Click on the icon and get
the username and launch
details for Threads.
As given in the note,
Threads is launching on
6 July at 7:30 PM IST.
Instagram would be hoping for a Reel-like impact of its new platform.
