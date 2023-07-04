iPhones Could Offer Calls & Data Via Satellite
Apple could soon bring call
and internet support via
satellite tech for iPhones.
As per reports, Globalstar
is hinting that iPhones
may get these satellite-powered features.
Satellite tech currently
works in remote areas
and supports emergency
messages only.
But Apple's satellite tech
partner is working on more
features to work through
the technology.
If it does happen, it makes
iPhones more powerful
and reliable thanks to the
satellite tech features.
Apple Emergency SOS via
the satellite tech feature
has saved many lives.
Other companies have also
entered the segment with
phones supporting the
satellite tech.
Apple has launched the
feature in limited countries
for now, which does not
include India.
Satellite tech on iPhone
allows you to contact the
emergency units via an
SMS in remote areas.
