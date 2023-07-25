Producer: Shaurya Sharma
iPhone SE 4
Launch Likely To Be Delayed Till 2025
Apple’s next iPhone SE model could be delayed until 2025 as per analysts.
The SE variant of iPhone is the cheapest in the market and
currently the iPhone SE 2022 model is available.
Apple has been working on its in-house modem but that has been delayed for a few years.
The company was expected to use this modem for the next iPhone SE model which is likely the reason for the delay.
The delay has been forced because Apple’s modem is not comparable to Qualcomm’s with its performance.
Analysts also hint the next iPhone SE will borrow its design from iPhone 14 which is a complete makeover for the series.
It could be the first iPhone SE model to feature a 6.1-inch OLED display, much bigger than the 4.7-inch LCD panel on the current iPhone SE model.
Making wholesale changes to the design and features of the iPhone SE will help the company to increase its starting price.
Apple is looking to increase the average selling price of iPhones, and the SE variant could be the next in line for this change.