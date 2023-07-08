iQOO Neo 7 Pro Launched In India:
Price, Specs And Features
iQOO has launched its Neo 7 Pro mobile phone in India.
+ + +
The smartphone is priced at Rs 34,999 for the 8GB+128GB model.
It comes in Fearless Flame and Dark Storm colour options.
The device is available for pre-booking on Amazon and iQOO e-store.
The smartphone comes with a 6.78-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED screen.
iQOO Neo 7 Pro is powered by Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Mobile Platform.
It comes with a triple camera setup that has a 50MP OIS Main Camera.
The smartphone is backed by a 5,000mAh battery.
It runs on the Funtouch OS 13 based on the Android 13 operating system.
