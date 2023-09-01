Producer: Priyanka Das
iQOO Z7 Pro 5G
Smartphone Launched In India:
Price & Specs
The iQOO Z7 Pro 5G smartphone has launched in India this week.
The iQOO Z7 Pro 5G price starts at 23,999 in India for the base variant.
The phone will be available from September 5 onwards.
It comes in Blue Lagoon and Graphite Matte colour options.
The phone weighs under 180 grams and features a curved AMOLED display.
iQOO is using the MediaTek Dimensity 7200 SoC to power the device.
The iQOO Z7 Pro 5G runs on Android 13-based FuntouchOS 13.
The phone comes with a 64MP main lens and a 16MP selfie camera.
The device has a 4600mAh battery with support for 66W fast charging.
