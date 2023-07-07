has announced the official date for the launch of the Chandrayaan 3 mission.
The latest space mission to the Moon is set to take off on Friday, July 14 at 2:35 PM IST from SDSC, Sriharikota.
has also shared that LVM3-M4 will be the launch vehicle to kickstart the latest lunar mission.
The space agency has already said that the Chandrayaan 3 is mated to the launch vehicle.
is hoping that the lander of the Chandrayaan 3 can make the soft landing around August 23.
The spacecraft has undergone testing and been encapsulated inside the rocket’s payload fairing or heat shield.
Once the lander makes the soft landing, the rover will be deployed to conduct experiments.
Compared to the previous mission, the lander of the Chandrayaan 3 has got several modifications.
The big launch event will be available for live stream cross different channels.