Reliance Jio has
launched its JioBharat
4G feature phone with
an internet facility.
JioBharat phone is priced
at Rs 999 in the country.
The phone will be available
at retail stores across the
country from July 7.
The Jio Bharat 4G is
equipped with a
0.3MP camera.
The phone is also equipped
with JioPay, a UPI-based
digital payments app.
The JioBharat phone
offers a 1.77-inch QVGA
TFT screen.
The phone comes with a removable 1000mAh battery.
Jio Bharat also comes
with a bright torch
and a radio.
It also features a
3.5mm headphone jack.
