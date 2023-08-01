JioBook With 4G LTE And JioOS Launched
Producer: Priyanka Das
Editor: Aparna Singh
Reliance Retail
has launched its new portable notebook called JioBook in the country.
The revolutionary learning book is powered by the JioOS platform and is priced at Rs 16,499.
The JioBook sports a 11.6-inch anti-glare HD display and features a ultra slim and superlight design.
It is powered by a 2Ghz octa-core processor with 4GB LPDDR4 RAM and 64GB expandable storage.
JioBook has an infinity keyboard and large multi-gesture trackpad.
JioBook supports dual-band Wi-Fi, 4G LTE via the built-in Jio 4G SIM, along with HDMI, and USB ports.
The JioBook has a HD webcam and stereo speakers, while also giving you full-day battery life of more than 8 hours.
The JioOS platform offers features like screen extensions, wireless printing and an integrated chatbot.
JioBook has a JioBIAN-Linux-based coding software that offers students the chance to learn coding languages like C/C++, Java, Python and Pearl.