JioCinema premium subscription plan launched with exclusive HBO and Warner Bros content.
Subscription costs Rs 999/year
for streaming on up to 4
devices simultaneously.
JioCinema currently offers free access to Tata IPL and select Indian movies.
To subscribe, visit the JioCinema website or app.
Click on the new ‘Subscribe’ option at the top of the screen and pay via UPI or Credit/Debit cards.
You can enjoy HBO shows like The Last of Us and House of the Dragon.
The platform also includes content previously available on Voot Select.
The plan provides access to Hollywood content in high-quality video and audio.
Only one plan has been
launched by JioCinema at
the moment.
Liked What You Saw?
View More
More