Reliance Jio has launched its first-ever Virtual Reality (VR) headset called JioDive.
With the headset, you can enjoy a 360-degree view on a virtual 100-inch screen.
The JioDive VR headset is priced at Rs 1,299 and comes in single black colour.
The device comes with a 3-month warranty.
The VR headset is compatible with Android and iOS devices.
The device also features adjustable lenses with center and side wheels.
The device comes with a click button to navigate the interface while wearing the headset.
It also features a three-way adjustable strap and a breathable face cushion.
To use JioDive, scan the QR code on the headset’s box and install the JioImmerse app.
