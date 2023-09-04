Handheld Device Unveiled
Lenovo Legion Go
Lenovo has used its Legion gaming brand to enter the handheld device segment.
Lenovo Legion Go was unveiled at the IFA 2023 in Berlin this month.
The device is priced at EUR 799 and will be available from November in select markets.
The Legion Go features an 8.8-inch QHD+ display with 144Hz refresh rate.
It is powered by AMD Ryzen Z1 chipset and runs on Windows 11 OS out of the box.
The device gets 16GB RAM and up to 2TB storage thanks to the expandable card slot.
The handheld device comes with joystick, controllers and triggers for gamers.
It also as a 79-blade cooling system which should handle the heating issue with ease.
Lenovo Legion Go competes with the Asus Ally and Nintendo Switch.
