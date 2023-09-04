Handheld Device Unveiled 

Lenovo Legion Go

Flames

Producer:  Priyanka Das Editor: Aparna Singh

Palm Leaf

Lenovo has used its Legion gaming brand to enter the handheld device segment.
Palm Leaf

Lenovo Legion Go was unveiled at the IFA 2023 in Berlin this month.
Palm Leaf

The device is priced at EUR 799 and will be available from November in select markets.
Palm Leaf

The Legion Go features an 8.8-inch QHD+ display with 144Hz refresh rate.
Palm Leaf

It is powered by AMD Ryzen Z1 chipset and runs on Windows 11 OS out of the box.
Palm Leaf

The device gets 16GB RAM and up to 2TB storage thanks to the expandable card slot.
Palm Leaf

The handheld device comes with joystick, controllers and triggers for gamers.
Palm Leaf

It also as a 79-blade cooling system which should handle the heating issue with ease.
Palm Leaf

Lenovo Legion Go competes with the Asus Ally and Nintendo Switch.