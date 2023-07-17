Lenovo Tab M19 5G Launched in India: Price, Specifications
Lenovo recently launched its new Android tablet — Tab M19 5G — in India.
Lenovo Tab M10 5G is available at a starting price of Rs. 22,999.
It is available for purchase from Amazon, Flipkart and Lenovo website.
It comes with a 10.6-inch LCD display.
The tablet is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 695 chip.
Lenovo Tab M10 5G runs Android 13 out-of-the-box.
The tablet has an 8MP front-facing camera and a 13MP rear camera.
Lenovo Tab M10 5G is backed by a 7,700mAh battery.
Lenovo Tab M10 5G weighs 490 grams and measures 252.74×8.30 mm.