Twitter Blue Users Can Now Upload 2-Hour-Long Videos
Twitter Blue subscribers would now be able to upload videos lasting up to two hours.
The update was shared by Elon Musk on Thursday, giving people more reasons to go for Blue.
As per the tweet from Musk, this video can be as big as 8GB in size.
The new feature comes a few days after Twitter introduced encrypted DMs and long-form tweets.
Twitter also announced its new CEO Linda Yaccarino while Musk now remains as the CTO at the company.
Twitter Blue has been overhauled since Musk took reigns at Twitter.
The service now offers features like verified badge, edit tweet button and more.
Having paid blue tick users has created chaos on the platform with accounts impersonating others.
Twitter is also hoping
to attract content
makers by charging
them less commission.
