Apple focused on
gaming on Macs
during WWDC 2023.
It launched a game porting
tool based on Wine to bring
Windows games to macOS.
The tool can convert
DirectX 12 to Metal 3
for graphics and audio
rendering.
Ported Mac-native
games will perform
better and use Apple
Silicon’s potential.
Some games will run
fine without changes, but
native macOS titles offer
double the frame rate.
Hideo Kojima was invited
and Death Stranding:
Director's Cut is coming
to Mac.
macOS Sonoma also
introduced 'Game Mode'
for smoother gaming.
Apple's efforts in the
gaming space marks a
serious commitment to
gaming on Mac.
It isn’t clear when major
developers will port
their games to Mac.
