Producer:  Priyanka Das Editor: Manuj Yadav

Mac Users Finally Get App for WhatsApp

Mac users finally have a dedicated app for WhatsApp    that offers native features for MacBook and iMac.

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg took to the social media app    Facebook to announce this update.

These Mac users can make group calls from Mac for the first time.

WhatsApp on Mac can connect with up to 8 people on video and 32 people on audio calls.

That’s not all, the app will allow them to join a group call after it has started, check the call history and more.

Meta claims the app has been designed with the Mac layout in mind, which makes it familiar for these users.

WhatsApp for Mac will only run if your system has macOS 11 or higher version.

You can head over to the official WhatsApp website to download the Mac version.

WhatsApp assures that like other platforms, the messaging app on macOS offers end-to-end encryption for messages and calls.