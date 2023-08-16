Producer: Priyanka Das
Editor: Sujata Singh
Major Security Alert for Android Users
Android users in India have got a security alert from CERT-In this month.
The high severity alert is applicable for new and old Android versions from 10 to 13 that is used by millions.
The security issue could allow hackers to take control of the affected devices, the agency says.
The CERT-In mentions that Android versions 10, 11, 12, 12L and even 13 are vulnerable to the issue.
It wants all the users to update their Android software to the latest version.
Android is used by over 95 percent phones in India, making it an easy target for hackers.
The open source platform allows people to download apps from third-party app stores, which makes it unsafe.
Google and CERT-In warn that people should avoid such practice and only download apps from known sources.
You can go to phone settings to see if there is a new update for your device.
NEXT: 10 Ways to Make Money Using ChatGPT