Mark Zuckerberg
Claims Apple Vision Pro Isn’t A ‘Magical Solution’
Mark Zuckerberg is reportedly not intimidated by Apple's Vision Pro headset.
Zuckerberg reassured Meta employees that Apple's Vision Pro doesn't bring anything new.
Meta claims that it had already explored the features that Apple's headset offers.
Zuckerberg described Apple's headset as high-end hardware that suits specific use cases.
He said that it comes with a design trade-off, with a power pack and wire.
Meta's focus is on creating affordable headsets for the mass market.
Quest 3 VR headset, priced at $499, is meant for the mass market, unlike Apple’s Vision Pro.
Apple's Vision Pro marks the first major threat to Meta's Metaverse ambitions.
Meta aims to build a “fundamentally social” world through headsets.
