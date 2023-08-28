Messenger Lite
App Shutting Down Soon
Producer: Priyanka Das
Editor: Mohit Bisht
Messenger Lite app from Meta is shutting down next month.
Users of the app on Android are getting a message that asks them to use the original Messenger app.
Messenger Lite was introduced to work on low-end Android phones with limited features.
The app has already been removed from the Google Play Store for new users.
Existing Lite users will lose access to the app after September 18, 2023.
Messenger Lite for iOS users was discontinued back in 2020 while the Android version has clocked over 700 million downloads.
Meta has also confirmed that SMS support will be dropped from Messenger app in September.
The platform will be getting end-to-end encryption by the end of the year.
Messenger Lite has been popular in markets like India, Brazil and Indonesia.
